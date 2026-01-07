Simulations Plus (SLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, January 8th. Analysts expect Simulations Plus to post earnings of $0.19 per share and revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 8, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 81.74%.The firm had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Simulations Plus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ SLP opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $388.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.09. Simulations Plus has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $37.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 32.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simulations Plus

About Simulations Plus

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company’s flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.