Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 230,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 289,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.17.

Trulieve Cannabis Stock Down 1.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. is a vertically integrated cannabis operator and retailer, offering a full suite of services from cultivation and processing to distribution and sales. The company develops, manufactures and markets a diverse range of cannabis products under its own brand portfolio, serving both medical and adult-use consumers through a network of branded dispensaries and delivery services.

Trulieve’s product lineup includes dried flower, vape cartridges, concentrates, edibles, tinctures and topicals, all of which are produced in compliance with state regulatory requirements.

