Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, January 8th. Analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $11.4450 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, January 8, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 11.71%.The firm had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEHR opened at $24.73 on Wednesday. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $34.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $742.15 million, a PE ratio of -112.41 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Activity at Aehr Test Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

In related news, Director Fariba Danesh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $223,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,643 shares in the company, valued at $412,579.97. This trade represents a 35.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 6,000 shares of Aehr Test Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total value of $154,380.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 218,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,579.44. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Aehr Test Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aehr Test Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Aehr Test Systems

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor test and burn-in equipment used by device manufacturers to ensure quality and reliability of integrated circuits. Its products are designed for wafer-level reliability assessment, functional test and stress screening of memory devices, system-on-chips, optical components and power semiconductors. By focusing on wafer-level burn-in and testing processes, the company helps reduce cost and improve yield for high-volume semiconductor production.

The company’s product portfolio includes FOX series wafer probe test and burn-in systems as well as ABTS burn-in ovens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.