EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Sells $113,700.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $113,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 2,090,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,773,749.03. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 5th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $116,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 10,921 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $109,537.63.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 9,779 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $97,887.79.

On Monday, December 8th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,300 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $43,172.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 25,000 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $284,500.00.

EVCM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $11.83. 313,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $10.89. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -1,181.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in EverCommerce by 4.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 560,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the second quarter worth approximately $595,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 328.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 547,712 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EverCommerce by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded EverCommerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital set a $11.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of EverCommerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $11.00.

EverCommerce, Inc is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions designed for local service businesses. The company delivers an integrated platform that helps organizations manage customer interactions, streamline operations and facilitate recurring revenue. By combining multiple functions into a single interface, EverCommerce aims to simplify back-office processes and enhance the overall customer experience.

The company’s offerings encompass tools for appointment scheduling, payment processing, client relationship management, marketing automation, reputation management and reporting analytics.

