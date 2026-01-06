Quantum Genomics (OTCMKTS:QNNTF) versus C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Critical Review

Quantum Genomics (OTCMKTS:QNNTF – Get Free Report) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Quantum Genomics and C4 Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantum Genomics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics $35.58 million 5.53 -$105.32 million ($1.67) -1.22

Risk & Volatility

Quantum Genomics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than C4 Therapeutics.

Quantum Genomics has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, C4 Therapeutics has a beta of 2.93, meaning that its share price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quantum Genomics and C4 Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantum Genomics N/A N/A N/A C4 Therapeutics -395.51% -64.40% -38.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.8% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of C4 Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quantum Genomics and C4 Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantum Genomics 0 0 0 0 0.00 C4 Therapeutics 1 2 6 0 2.56

C4 Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.25, indicating a potential upside of 257.14%. Given C4 Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe C4 Therapeutics is more favorable than Quantum Genomics.

Summary

C4 Therapeutics beats Quantum Genomics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company develops its drugs based on brain inhibition mechanism of Aminopeptidase A: BAPAI, a triple-action therapeutic platform primarily to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. It is developing firibastat, a treatment for high blood pressure, and in combination with others anti-hypertensive drugs. The company also is involved in the development of drugs for the treatment of high blood pressure as monotherapy and the prevention, as well as treatment of heart failure. Quantum Genomics Société Anonyme was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Paris, France.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials. The company is also developing CFT1946, an orally bioavailable BiDAC degrader targeting V600X mutant BRAF to treat melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), colorectal cancer, and other solid malignancies, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and CFT8919, an orally bioavailable, allosteric, and mutant-selective BiDAC degrader of epidermal growth factor receptor, or EGFR, with an L858R mutation in NSCLC. It has strategic collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; Biogen MA, Inc.; Betta Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd.; and Merck Sharp & Dohme, LLC, as well as Calico Life Sciences LLC. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

