Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 2119076 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Up 6.7%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile. Golden Arrow Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.Golden Arrow Resources Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Grosso Group Management Ltd.

