TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (NASDAQ:TSPY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.3023 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. This is a 0.5% increase from TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Stock Performance

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.57. 389,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,313. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.09. TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has a 12-month low of $20.02 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Get TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF alerts:

TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide a balanced approached to growth and income from US large-cap equities. The fund holds long exposure to the S&P 500 Index and writes daily out-of-the-money calls, using 0DTE options. TSPY was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by TappAlpha.

Receive News & Ratings for TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.