KANZHUN (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Down 6% – What’s Next?

KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.15 and last traded at $20.0430. Approximately 4,339,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 3,212,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KANZHUN presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on KANZHUN

KANZHUN Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in KANZHUN by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 327,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,329 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of KANZHUN by 18.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 54,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the 2nd quarter worth $527,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in KANZHUN by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KANZHUN by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 153,013 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KANZHUN Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.