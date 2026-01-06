RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.93 and last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 71820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $20.88. The company has a market cap of $572.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.71.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Company Profile

The RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Advanced Research Risk Parity index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds allocating to four major asset classes: global equities, US Treasurys, commodities and TIPS based on risk parity. RPAR was launched on Dec 13, 2019 and is managed by RPAR.

