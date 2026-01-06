Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $107.27 and last traded at $107.1750, with a volume of 201713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $105.86.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 127.2% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1,420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

