Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.47 and last traded at $131.32, with a volume of 18074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.16.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 166.4% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 12,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400. But rather than being weighted by market capitalization, the Fund employs a patent-pending investment methodology to weight stocks by annual revenue. The Fund is rebalanced annually.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.