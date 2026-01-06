Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Shares Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR – Get Free Report) fell 14.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.84. 292,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 406,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

Silver Viper Minerals Trading Down 14.4%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 3.21.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,600 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.