Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 3% – Here’s Why

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $211.25 and last traded at $214.35. Approximately 39,772,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 36,031,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $221.08.

Positive Sentiment: Major CES product launches broaden AMD’s AI and PC roadmap — new MI440X/MI455 enterprise GPUs, preview of MI500, Ryzen AI 400/Max+/embedded families and a Ryzen AI Halo developer platform signal deeper exposure to data?center, edge and PC AI demand; this supports longer?term revenue upside. AMD CES press release

Major CES product launches broaden AMD’s AI and PC roadmap — new MI440X/MI455 enterprise GPUs, preview of MI500, Ryzen AI 400/Max+/embedded families and a Ryzen AI Halo developer platform signal deeper exposure to data?center, edge and PC AI demand; this supports longer?term revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Press and analysts called the CES chip reveals competitive versus Nvidia — coverage highlights AMD’s push into enterprise AI racks and enterprise / private data?center use cases (MI440X/MI455), which could expand addressable market beyond hyperscalers. Reuters: AMD unveils new chips

Press and analysts called the CES chip reveals competitive versus Nvidia — coverage highlights AMD’s push into enterprise AI racks and enterprise / private data?center use cases (MI440X/MI455), which could expand addressable market beyond hyperscalers. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street/strategy pieces and buy?side notes see CES as a constructive catalyst — some analysts reiterate buy/strong?buy views and argue the product cadence improves AMD’s secular AI and PC positioning. Zacks: Buy Nvidia or AMD after AI platforms

Wall Street/strategy pieces and buy?side notes see CES as a constructive catalyst — some analysts reiterate buy/strong?buy views and argue the product cadence improves AMD’s secular AI and PC positioning. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Lisa Su emphasized rising “yottascale” compute demand, physical AI and continued hiring (shifting toward AI?focused talent), which frames a long?term growth story but doesn’t change near?term revenue visibility. CNBC: Lisa Su on AI and hiring

CEO Lisa Su emphasized rising “yottascale” compute demand, physical AI and continued hiring (shifting toward AI?focused talent), which frames a long?term growth story but doesn’t change near?term revenue visibility. Neutral Sentiment: AMD set its fiscal Q4 and full?year 2025 earnings release for Feb. 3 (after the close) — an upcoming catalyst that will refocus investors on bookings, margin impact from new AI GPUs and guidance. AMD Feb. 3 earnings release notice

AMD set its fiscal Q4 and full?year 2025 earnings release for Feb. 3 (after the close) — an upcoming catalyst that will refocus investors on bookings, margin impact from new AI GPUs and guidance. Negative Sentiment: Short?term profit?taking after a massive 2025 rally is pressuring the stock — several outlets note investors are locking in gains, producing intraday downside despite product news. TalkMarkets: AMD profit?taking

Short?term profit?taking after a massive 2025 rally is pressuring the stock — several outlets note investors are locking in gains, producing intraday downside despite product news. Negative Sentiment: Cost and supply headlines (rising memory prices) and persistent insider selling add friction to the rally — higher component costs could pressure GPU margins and heavy insider sales can signal near?term liquidity from insiders. Market commentary on risks

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.56. The company has a market cap of $348.97 billion, a PE ratio of 106.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total transaction of $4,107,972.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 178,358 shares of company stock valued at $39,229,623 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

