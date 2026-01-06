Insider Selling: BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) SVP Sells 3,227 Shares of Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $12,327.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 52,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,446.86. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:BB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,507,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,492. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.19. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 4.02%.The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. BlackBerry’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BlackBerry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 16.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 27,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 401,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 19th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.60 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry’s core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

