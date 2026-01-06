YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Declares Dividend of $0.47 (NYSEARCA:ULTY)

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ULTY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4705 per share on Thursday, January 8th. This represents a yield of 6,396.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 7th.

YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA ULTY traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,805. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.25. YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $93.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,108,000.

About YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax Ultra Option Income Strategy ETF (ULTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income through a portfolio of covered call strategies. The fund generates income via option premiums, dividends from directly held US stocks, and US treasuries ULTY was launched on Feb 28, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

