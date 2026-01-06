Sherritt International (TSE:S) Trading Up 14.9% – What’s Next?

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) shares shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27. 3,390,964 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 1,730,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market cap of C$134.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 86.00% and a negative return on equity of 20.46%. The company had revenue of C$39.70 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.0576923 EPS for the current year.

Sherritt International Corp is engaged in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba, and North America. Its segment includes Moa JV and Fort site, Metals Other, Power, and Technologies and Corporate. The Moa JV and Fort site segment includes the mining, processing, and refining of nickel and cobalt. Metals Other segment is comprised of buying, marketing and selling certain of Moa Joint Venture’s nickel and cobalt production. Its Power segment constructs and operates an electricity generating plant whereas The Technologies and Corporate segment consist of the metallurgical technology business and general corporate activities.

