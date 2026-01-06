Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$67.60 and last traded at C$67.60, with a volume of 5401 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$67.33.

Guardian Capital Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$67.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Ltd is a diversified financial services company. It operates in two main business areas, Asset Management and Financial Advisory. Guardian offers institutional and private wealth investment management services; financial services to international investors; services to financial advisors in its national mutual fund dealer, securities dealer, and insurance distribution network; and maintains and manages a proprietary investment portfolio. The company operates in three main business segments: the Investment Management segment; the Financial Advisory segment; and the Corporate Activities and Investments segment.

