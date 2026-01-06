SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the previous session’s volume of 1,202 shares.The stock last traded at $9.55 and had previously closed at $9.4225.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut SEGRO to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SEGRO Trading Down 1.3%

SEGRO Company Profile

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11.

SEGRO PLC (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) is a leading real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of modern warehousing, light industrial and urban logistics properties. As a FTSE 100 company, SEGRO’s portfolio encompasses a broad range of distribution centres, last-mile facilities and multi-let industrial estates designed to support high-growth sectors such as e-commerce, retail and manufacturing.

The company traces its origins to the Slough Trading Company, established in 1920, and underwent a major rebranding in 2009 to become SEGRO, reflecting its pan-European ambitions.

