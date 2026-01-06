Insider Selling: United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells 50 Shares of Stock

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) Director Jan Malcolm sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.01, for a total value of $24,750.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 370 shares in the company, valued at $183,153.70. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, December 23rd, Jan Malcolm sold 50 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.12, for a total value of $25,606.00.

On Thursday, December 11th, Jan Malcolm sold 50 shares of United Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.98, for a total transaction of $24,149.00.

United Therapeutics stock traded up $13.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $502.71. The stock had a trading volume of 306,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,021. United Therapeutics Corporation has a 52-week low of $266.98 and a 52-week high of $519.99. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.27.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $44,000. WealthCollab LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 55.9% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $569.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.50.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

