Tim Foote Sells 28,600 Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) CFO Tim Foote sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $109,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,626 shares in the company, valued at $159,011.32. The trade was a 40.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
BlackBerry Stock Up 1.2%
BB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,507,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,492. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 1.40.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.
BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry’s core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.
At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.
