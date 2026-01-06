Tim Foote Sells 28,600 Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) CFO Tim Foote sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $109,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 41,626 shares in the company, valued at $159,011.32. The trade was a 40.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,507,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,492. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.88 and a beta of 1.40.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.140-0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in BlackBerry by 65.4% during the third quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 2,349.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in BlackBerry by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 147,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 76,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackBerry by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,027,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 420,833 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry’s core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry’s offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

