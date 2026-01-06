Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Shares Down 13% – Here’s Why

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 13% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.88. Approximately 268,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 395,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 14.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.93.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,600 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

