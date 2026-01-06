CION Investment (CION) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CION Investment (NYSE: CION):
- 1/3/2026 – CION Investment was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/29/2025 – CION Investment had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/22/2025 – CION Investment had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/21/2025 – CION Investment was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 12/15/2025 – CION Investment had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/13/2025 – CION Investment was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 12/8/2025 – CION Investment had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/2/2025 – CION Investment had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/26/2025 – CION Investment had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/22/2025 – CION Investment was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/20/2025 – CION Investment had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/12/2025 – CION Investment was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.
- 11/8/2025 – CION Investment was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.8%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 282.35%.
The company’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, subordinated debt and private equity interests.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CION Investment
- A month before the crash
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- BNZI: BNZI Surges Ahead as AI Marketing Fuels Record Revenue
- A Message From An Ex-CIA Officer About Trump
- S&P 8000
Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.