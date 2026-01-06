CION Investment (CION) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CION Investment (NYSE: CION):

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.8%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 282.35%.

Get CION Investment Corporation alerts:

CION Investment Corporation is a closed?end, non?diversified management investment company organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Externally managed by CION Investment Management, LLC, the firm specializes in providing flexible capital solutions to U.S. and Canadian middle?market companies. By combining debt and equity financing, CION seeks to support growth, acquisitions, recapitalizations and other strategic initiatives for its portfolio companies.

The company’s investment strategy centers on senior secured loans, subordinated debt and private equity interests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.