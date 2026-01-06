Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) & Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Financial Review

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) and Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.8% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Cushman & Wakefield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Lang LaSalle 2.49% 11.10% 4.63% Cushman & Wakefield 2.23% 14.69% 3.60%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Lang LaSalle $23.43 billion 0.71 $546.80 million $13.04 26.89 Cushman & Wakefield $10.00 billion 0.39 $131.30 million $0.96 17.35

This table compares Jones Lang LaSalle and Cushman & Wakefield”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Cushman & Wakefield. Cushman & Wakefield is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jones Lang LaSalle, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cushman & Wakefield has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and Cushman & Wakefield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Lang LaSalle 0 5 4 1 2.60 Cushman & Wakefield 0 5 5 0 2.50

Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus price target of $342.14, suggesting a potential downside of 2.41%. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus price target of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Cushman & Wakefield’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cushman & Wakefield is more favorable than Jones Lang LaSalle.

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Cushman & Wakefield on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services. It also provides on-site management services for office, industrial, retail, multifamily residential, and various other properties; integrated facilities management services; designing, building, management, and consulting services to tenants of leased space, owners in self-occupied buildings, and owners of real estate investments; and advisory, consulting, valuation, and energy and sustainability services. In addition, the company offers investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. It provides its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including critical environments and data centers, offices, industrial and warehouses, residential properties, infrastructure projects, retail and shopping malls, logistics, and military housing and transportation centers; and hotels and hospitality, cultural, educational, government, healthcare and laboratory, and sports facilities. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

