RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Has $687,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 56.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,001 shares during the quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,523,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,445,000 after buying an additional 131,364 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8,816.1% during the first quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,296,000 after buying an additional 276,824 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $70.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.28.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

