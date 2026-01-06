RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $10.49 Million in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF $SCHE

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 314,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,000. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.1% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 74.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $34.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.