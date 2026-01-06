Brokers Issue Forecasts for C4 Therapeutics FY2030 Earnings

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 5th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will earn $40.97 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 395.51%.The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million.
C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance
C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $196.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.93.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 101.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 957.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127,244 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,065 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.
The company’s pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.
