Brokers Issue Forecasts for C4 Therapeutics FY2030 Earnings

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for C4 Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, January 5th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the company will earn $40.97 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for C4 Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.52) per share.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.03. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.40% and a negative net margin of 395.51%.The company had revenue of $11.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Stock Performance

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $2.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.26. The firm has a market cap of $196.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 101.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,154 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 957.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 127,244 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 49,065 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted protein degraders. Utilizing its proprietary Controlled Inducible Degradation (CiD) platform, the company seeks to eliminate disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body’s natural protein disposal machinery. This approach aims to address a wide range of oncology and immuno-oncology indications by targeting proteins that have historically been difficult to inhibit with traditional small molecules or antibodies.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple small-molecule degrader candidates advancing through preclinical and clinical stages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.