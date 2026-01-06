RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF $VLU

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF makes up 2.0% of RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $6,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,068,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 51,290 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $214.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.92 million, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.27 and a fifty-two week high of $215.06.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

