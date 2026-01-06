Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Enovis (ENOV)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Enovis (NYSE: ENOV):

1/5/2026 – Enovis was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Evercore ISI.

1/5/2026 – Enovis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Enovis had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2025 – Enovis had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2025 – Enovis had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $27,172.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kleckner bought 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.32 per share, for a total transaction of $74,829.76. Following the purchase, the insider owned 12,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,996.64. The trade was a 25.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Enovis Corporation alerts:

Enovis is a global medical technology company focused on advancing the field of musculoskeletal health. Formed through the separation of the MedTech business from Colfax Corporation in 2021, Enovis brings together a portfolio of specialized products and services designed to address conditions affecting the foot and ankle, hand and wrist, sports medicine, joint repair, biologics and rehabilitation.

The company’s flagship offerings include minimally invasive implants and instrumentation for foot and ankle surgery under the Treace Medical Concepts brand, focal joint resurfacing implants through Arthrosurface, and synthetic bone graft substitutes marketed as NovaBone.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.