Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Shares Sold by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 450,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,340 shares during the quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $83,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $954,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $215.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.62.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $204.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.45. The firm has a market cap of $492.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.34. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $140.68 and a 1-year high of $215.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

