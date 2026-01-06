SPDR S&P Dividend ETF $SDY Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 985.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SDY opened at $140.78 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $119.83 and a 12 month high of $143.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.13.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years. The Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.