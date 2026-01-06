Critical Comparison: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM) & RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:GTM – Get Free Report) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and RESAAS Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies $1.21 billion 2.63 $29.10 million $0.31 33.03 RESAAS Services $260,000.00 84.66 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

95.5% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of ZoomInfo Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 3 6 1 1 2.00 RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 0.00

ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $11.79, indicating a potential upside of 15.15%. Given ZoomInfo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ZoomInfo Technologies is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Volatility and Risk

ZoomInfo Technologies has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies 8.40% 14.55% 3.64% RESAAS Services -45.30% N/A -329.28%

Summary

ZoomInfo Technologies beats RESAAS Services on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company’s cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. It serves enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses that operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About RESAAS Services

(Get Free Report)

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

