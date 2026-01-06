Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.05.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price target on Genius Sports in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $8.15 and a 1 year high of $13.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.99 and a beta of 1.81.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Genius Sports by 79.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,293,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 572,607 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2,593.7% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,219,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after buying an additional 1,174,431 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the third quarter worth about $12,567,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Sports by 4.0% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 704,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,046 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

