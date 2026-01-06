Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Receives $160.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.1818.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $809,491,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,010,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zoetis by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,761,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,491 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,697,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 85.9% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,578,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,840 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoetis stock opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.33. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $115.25 and a 1-year high of $177.40.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. Zoetis had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 28.21%.The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products and services for companion animals and livestock. The company’s offerings include pharmaceuticals, vaccines and biologics, parasiticides and anti-infectives, as well as diagnostic instruments, consumables and laboratory testing services. Zoetis serves the veterinary community, livestock producers and other animal-health customers with products designed to prevent, detect and treat disease and to support animal productivity and welfare.

Zoetis traces its roots to the animal health business of Pfizer and became an independent, publicly traded company following a 2013 separation and initial public offering.

