The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Lovesac in a research note on Monday, December 29th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Lovesac from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on Lovesac in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lovesac from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th.

Shares of LOVE opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $211.22 million, a PE ratio of 62.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.28. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.44.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.02). Lovesac had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lovesac has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.880-2.220 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.150-0.490 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Lovesac by 130.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Lovesac by 396.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lovesac by 147.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lovesac in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol LOVE, is an American furniture company known for its modular seating systems and distinctive foam-filled “Sacs.” Founded in 1995 by Shawn Nelson, the company has built a reputation for innovative design that emphasizes comfort, durability and adaptability. Its core offerings include Sactionals—customizable sectional sofas assembled from individual “Sactional” cubes—and the original Lovesac Sacs, large fabric-covered bean bag chairs available in a variety of sizes and materials.

In addition to seating solutions, Lovesac has expanded into home entertainment products with the introduction of the Stage, a modular soundbar system designed to integrate seamlessly with Sactionals.

