Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $72.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VODGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vodafone Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 96,003 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Fourpath Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vodafone Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 20,412 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

VOD stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.2567 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 434.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.

Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.

Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.

