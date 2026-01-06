Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Receives $72.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.
VOD stock opened at $13.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $13.60.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.2567 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 434.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th.
Vodafone Group plc is a British multinational telecommunications company headquartered in London. It provides a wide range of communications services to consumer and enterprise customers, including mobile voice and data, fixed-line broadband, cable and pay-TV, and wholesale network services. The company also offers business-oriented solutions such as cloud and hosting, managed networks, unified communications, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity and platform services.
Vodafone operates through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries, joint ventures and partner arrangements across multiple countries, with a particularly large presence in Europe and in several African markets.
