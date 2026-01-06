Analysts Set International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Price Target at GBX 455

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 455.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 620 to GBX 630 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 475 to GBX 500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

IAG opened at GBX 428.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of £19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.31. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 210 and a one year high of GBX 430.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 402.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 387.43.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, air freight operations, call centre, ground handling, trustee, retail, IT, finance, procurement, storage and custody, aircraft technical assistance, human resources support, and airport infrastructure development services; and manages airline loyalty programmes.

