Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.3333.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRNS. Northland Securities set a $95.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Transcat in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Northland Capmk upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,088,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,565,000 after acquiring an additional 131,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transcat by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,852,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 94.3% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 440,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after purchasing an additional 213,927 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Transcat by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 244,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,016,000 after buying an additional 64,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

TRNS stock opened at $62.54 on Thursday. Transcat has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $111.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.79. The firm has a market cap of $583.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26 and a beta of 0.78.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Transcat had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $82.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.51 million. On average, analysts expect that Transcat will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat, Inc (NASDAQ: TRNS) is a leading provider of calibration, laboratory, and metrology services in North America. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Ronkonkoma, New York, the company specializes in ensuring the accuracy and compliance of measurement instruments across a wide range of industries. Transcat operates a network of ISO/IEC 17025–accredited laboratories and offers on-site field calibration, instrument repair, and preventive maintenance services.

In addition to its calibration services, Transcat distributes precision instrumentation and related software solutions from top manufacturers.

