Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ACDVF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial downgraded Air Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Canada in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACDVF

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -25.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Air Canada had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 18.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Canada will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Air Canada

(Get Free Report)

Air Canada is the largest airline in Canada and one of the leading carriers in North America. Founded in 1937 as Trans-Canada Air Lines and rebranded as Air Canada in 1965, the company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services on six continents. The airline maintains membership in the Star Alliance network, offering seamless connections and coordinated loyalty benefits to travelers worldwide.

Through its mainline operations and subsidiaries—including Air Canada Rouge, Air Canada Cargo and Air Canada Vacations—the company provides a broad range of services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.