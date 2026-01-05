Comparing ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA) and TEN (NASDAQ:XHLD)

TEN (NASDAQ:XHLD – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares TEN and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get TEN alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TEN -335.04% -346.32% -110.44% ACV Auctions -9.89% -7.95% -3.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TEN and ACV Auctions”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TEN $3.50 million 1.04 -$2.97 million ($6.15) -0.20 ACV Auctions $637.16 million 2.32 -$79.70 million ($0.43) -20.00

TEN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACV Auctions. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TEN, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of TEN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for TEN and ACV Auctions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TEN 1 0 0 0 1.00 ACV Auctions 1 4 0 1 2.17

ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.65%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than TEN.

Summary

ACV Auctions beats TEN on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TEN

(Get Free Report)

We are a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services headquartered in Pennsylvania. We mainly produce virtual and hybrid events and physical events. Virtual and hybrid events involve virtual and hybrid event planning, production and broadcasting services, and continuing education services, all of which are supported by our proprietary Xyvid Pro Platform. Physical events mainly involve live streaming and video recording of physical events. TEN Holdings, Inc. was incorporated under the laws of the State of Pennsylvania as a business corporation on February 12, 2024. Its previous name was “The Events Network, Inc.” and it changed its name to “TEN Holdings, Inc.” on June 20, 2024. TEN Holdings, Inc. was converted to a Nevada corporation on July 24, 2024. Our principal executive office is located at 1170 Wheeler Way, Langhorne, PA.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Free Report)

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for TEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.