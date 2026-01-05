Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$55.02 and last traded at C$55.00, with a volume of 3820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$53.92.
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$53.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$51.95.
Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Company Profile
The investment objective of Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (the ETF) is to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of the FTSE Developed All Cap ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index representing the performance of large-, mid- and small-capitalization stocks in developed markets, excluding the United States. The fund seeks to track, to the extent reasonably possible and before fees and expenses, the performance of a broad global equityindex that focuses on providing coverage of developed markets, excluding the U.S.
