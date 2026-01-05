Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $143.55 and last traded at $143.59, with a volume of 38120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.44.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,309,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its assets in the stocks that make up its target Index.

