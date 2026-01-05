First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.12 and last traded at $81.23, with a volume of 10340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.42.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $810.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $1.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
