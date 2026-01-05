First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $81.12 and last traded at $81.23, with a volume of 10340 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $80.42.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $810.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.49.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $1.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

