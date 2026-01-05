L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $315.06 and last traded at $309.7850, with a volume of 220310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $304.48.

Key Headlines Impacting L3Harris Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting L3Harris Technologies this week:

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.93.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.66.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.09%.The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,716,000 after buying an additional 1,413,833 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at $324,940,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1,053.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,181,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,474 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 72.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,002,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,160,000 after acquiring an additional 838,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8,284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,482,000 after purchasing an additional 766,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.