iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $187.79 and last traded at $188.23, with a volume of 12271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $181.81.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.32.

Get iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 12,637.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.