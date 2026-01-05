Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2025 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/16/2025 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2025 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/26/2025 – Nektar Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

11/25/2025 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

11/19/2025 – Nektar Therapeutics had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/16/2025 – Nektar Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2025 – Nektar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 1,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $62,801.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 18,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,745.88. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Andrew Wilson sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $34,196.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 21,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,633.80. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,994 shares of company stock worth $216,794. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel drug candidates through its proprietary chemistry and immunology platforms. The company focuses on polymer conjugate technology, which enables the creation of longer-acting versions of existing drugs, and on T-cell modulatory therapies aimed at harnessing the body’s immune system to treat cancer and other serious diseases.

Nektar’s product portfolio and pipeline include a range of clinical-stage and partnered programs.

