Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.35 and last traded at $86.4060, with a volume of 86338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.97.

Get Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.