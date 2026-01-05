VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $313.90 and last traded at $309.5870, with a volume of 46551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.99.

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 189.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after purchasing an additional 92,676 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 79,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,402,000 after buying an additional 71,371 shares in the last quarter. Pureheart Capital Pte Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,216,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 135,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,135,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,741,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

