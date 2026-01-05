VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $313.90 and last traded at $309.5870, with a volume of 46551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.99.
More VanEck Oil Services ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting VanEck Oil Services ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: U.S. capture of Venezuela’s leader and Trump urging U.S. oil companies to invest boost expectations that U.S. drillers and service providers could win work and long-term projects in Venezuela — a direct positive for oil?services exposure in OIH. Trump says US oil companies will spend billions in Venezuela
- Positive Sentiment: Major oil and service stocks (Chevron, Exxon, SLB etc.) jumped on the news, lifting sector ETFs and signaling investor rotation into names that would supply equipment, drilling and services if Venezuelan production is reopened. Chevron, Exxon and SLB Stocks Are Surging But Oil Prices Aren’t Moving. What’s Up.
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage notes the practical limits: reviving Venezuela’s fields would require years and huge investment, so any benefit to oil?services firms is likely medium?to?long term rather than immediate. Who controls Venezuela’s oil now? What Maduro’s arrest means for energy markets
- Neutral Sentiment: Some market commentary shows only a muted move in crude prices after the incursion — supportive for risk sentiment but not yet driving a sustained oil-price rally that would immediately boost service activity. Why Oil Prices Are Barely Moving After the Venezuelan Incursion
- Negative Sentiment: Oversupply, healthy inventories, and OPEC+ intent to keep output steady limit upside for crude — a headwind for oil?services revenue growth in the near term if prices stay capped. Oil prices slip on ample supply despite political turmoil in Venezuela
VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Up 5.1%
The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Oil Services ETF
VanEck Oil Services ETF Company Profile
The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Oil Services ETF
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.