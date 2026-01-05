Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.17 and last traded at $83.3480, with a volume of 813374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.32.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BWM Planning LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 58.7% during the second quarter. BWM Planning LLC now owns 262,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 97,229 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 691,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

