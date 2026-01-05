FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF (BATS:BUFQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.0953 and last traded at $35.89, with a volume of 88892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.84.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 66.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 132.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF by 32.6% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest Laddered Nasdaq Buffer ETF Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs (BUFQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETFs. BUFQ was launched on Jun 15, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

