FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.5040 and last traded at $44.4990, with a volume of 14144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.44.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $865.23 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Institutional Trading of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 200.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.